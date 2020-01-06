Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities condemn attack on JNU ; see their tweets

Jan 6, 2020, 08:29 am IST
1 minute read

Masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and thrashed students and professors on Sunday night. The attackers, armed with sticks and sledgehammer, also damaged university property.

The attack has been widely condemned by Bollywood celebrities. Many of them took to social media to show their anger over it.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who is an alumna of the university, tweeted about the incident. The actress, whose mother is a JNU professor and lives on the campus, posted a video, making an appeal to help students.

She wrote, “Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close