Delhi CM meets senior AAP leaders on JNU Violence

As a result of the violence that broke in the Campus last night, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for a meeting with party’s senior leaders. The meeting was held at Chief Minister’s residence. Sanjay Singh, a senior leaders had informed the press that the meeting was to discuss the “serious condition” prevailing in the JNU campus.

“The assault on the teachers and students is really shameful. This is happening in the capital of India. The world is watching us. What message are we sending to the world?” said Sanjay Singh.

He also urged the central government to “act immediately and restore peace in Delhi.