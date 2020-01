Election Commission of India has announced the date for assembly election 2020 Delhi. As per the declaration, 8 February will be the polling date and the counting and results will be announced on 11 February. Election protocol is in effect in Delhi after the declaration of the poll date.

Delhi constituency consists of 1.47 crore voters and 13750 polling booths. Currently, the 70 strong Delhi assembly has 62 AAP , 4 BJP and 1 Congress MLAs.