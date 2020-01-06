Iran declares $80 million bounty for Donald Trump’s head,fears of WW 3 looms

Iran declared a huge bounty of $80 million to Donald Trump’s head and termed him the biggest terrorist draped in a suit.

A video posted on social media shows huge crowds marching in protest following Soleimani’s death before a male voice can be heard placing a bounty on the US President’s head.”Anyone who brings us the head of this yellow-haired lunatic, we would give him $80million on behalf of the great Iranian nation. Chant if you agree.”Huge chants follow the remarks in the video. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Labour News Agency claimed Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi warned the country could respond to the general’s death on US soil

The tension in the region is escalating with Donald Trump threatening to use its latest ultra-modern arsenal worth trillions of dollars against Iran. Trump also threatened to bomb the ancient places of worship, shrines, and many UNESCO heritage sites even as it goes against international laws. Soon after the attack which slew Iran commander Soleimani along with Iraqi Shia leader Muhandis Trump said he had a list of 52 places in Iran that could be bombed any time by the US. The number 52 is a referral to 52 American diplomats held hostage by Iran during the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Missiles hit the green zone for a consecutive second time yesterday aimed at the US embassy. The US embassy is already vacated and no casualties were reported.