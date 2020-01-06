Iran dumps nuclear deal

The government of Iran had declared that they would abandon the nuclear deal signed with several world powers in response to the US drone attack that killed Major General Qasim Soleimani. According to the official statement on Sunday, Tehran said it will no longer abide by any of the limits on enriching uranium obtained in the nuclear deal after the January 3 attack, reports Efe news.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has in a statement announced its fifth and final step in reducing Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action),” Iranian state television said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations,” it added, although the regime did not specify what levels it would move to in terms of enriched uranium and other areas.

One provision in the pact blocks Iran from acquiring or enriching enough nuclear material – i.e. uranium – to build an atomic weapon.

Tehran had been limited to having about 6,100 centrifuges that can enrich uranium, but the Islamic Republic now says it will no longer abide by that limit.

Starting now, Iran says that its nuclear program will be developed based only on its “technical needs”, the announcement added that came after a cabinet meeting in Tehran presided over by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.