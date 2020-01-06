P. Magesh Chandran win the Hastings International Chess Congress title

In Chess, India’s P. Magesh Chandran has won the 95th edition of the Hastings International Chess Congress at Hastings in England. He beat India’s another Grandmaster G.A.Stany in the 9th round. He beat another Indian Grandmaster Deep Sengupta in the 8th round.

India’s 36 Grand Master P. Magesh Chandran remained unbeaten all the 9 rounds. 36-Year-old Magesh Chandran with a FIDE rating of 2479, finished with 7.5 points from nine games. Magesh Chandran became Grandmaster in 2006.

Indian Grandmaster G.A.Stany finished in the 6th place with 6.5 points. Another Indian Grandmaster R.Vaishali finished 10th with 6 points. Deep Sen Gupta finished 13 and Swayam Mishra in the 14th place.