Red flag unfurled over the Holy dome of Iran mosque, Signals a mighty battle at the door steps

The unfurling of the red flag over the holy dome of Jamkar?n Mosque symbolizes a severe battle to come. The rising of the red flag is not the usual expression of mourning and grief but warns of a mighty war.

The Jamkar?n Mosque holds a special significance in the Shia Islamic sect as it is the place were a spiritually enlightened Jamkarani is reported to have met Muhammad al-Mahdi, the general prophesized to lead the legendary Armaggedon battle. Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Sayyed on Friday vowed “severe revenge” in response to the killing of Soleimani. The red flag is a war call till the last stand for the defeat of evil in Shi’ite traditions.

It is the first time in history the red flag is raised. Never before, even during the Iran-Iraq war, it was not raised. Iranian officials including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the Islamic Republic will take revenge for the commander and others killed.