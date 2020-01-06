Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in heavy loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in negative notes on Monday. The rising tension in the Gulf region is the cause of downfall of Indian equity market.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,676.63 registering a loss of 1.90% or 787.98 points. NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,993.05 down by 233.60 points or 1.91%. Forty six out of 50 shares in the NSE has ended lower.All the sector gauges in the NSE has also ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Wipro, Dr.Reddy’s Labs and Tata Consultancy Service.

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, State bank of India (SBI), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Asian Paints, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment,Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Petroleum, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp.