Tit for Tat Karma: John Cena cheated on his wife for this GF,now GF dumbed him and got engaged

Karma is often compared to a boomerang.WWE legend John Cena’s GF Nicki Bella got engaged to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.In fact, it is a well-known story of how John Cena cheated his wife Elizabeth Huberdeau to clinch on to Nicki Bella.

Nicki and John Cena were dating each other hiding from Elizabeth in 2012. After this got revealed and John and Elizabeth split John proposed to Nicki in 2015. After three years their relationship soared and they split. Just as John cheated on Elizabeth, Nicki was dating Artem Chigvintsev who was her dance partner in an American reality show ‘Dancing with the stars’. Nicki announced the happy news on her Instagram with some loved-up snaps of the pair of them. Flashing her ring in one of the photos, the 36-year-old looked thrilled. ‘Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc??,’ she wrote.