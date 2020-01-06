Visa system changed in UAE for all nationalities: Details inside

A five year tourist visa has been announced in UAE. This visa will be granted to all nationalities. The announcement was made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The decision was made after the cabinet meeting. The cabinet meeting also reviewed last year’s achievement and approved the new tourist visa.

” Today, we change the system of issuing tourist visas in the country, to make the duration of the tourist visa for five-years, multiple uses, for all nationalities”, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

This move is aimed at making the country a international tourist destination. At present UAE receives around 21 million tourists annually.