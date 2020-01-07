“Anti people” policies likely to see 27 crore participation in nationwide strike

The country wide strike against government’s “anti people policies” is likely to see participation of people from various walks of life. 25 crore people with trade unionists are said to take part.

Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

“The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure on any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions,” the 10 central trade unions (CTUs) said in a joint statement.

The trade unionists also condemned the violence that was unleashed in the various campus and expressed solidarity with the students. The unions also expressed displeasure over no Indian Labour Conference being held since July 2015, codification of labour laws and privatisation of PSUs.

The unions are also against privatisation in railways, corporatisation of 49 defence production units and forced merger of banks.