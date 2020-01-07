British astronaut confirms Aliens do exist,Explains why we don’t see them

The existence of aliens has always perplexed scientists and commoners alike. Hollywood sci-fi movies on UFOs and greenish creatures, with slender bodies and big wide eyes, had shaped our minds on how should a typical alien look and behave. But the first British woman astronaut Helen Sherman has revealed that she is sure that aliens exist, but it doesn’t be like our typical friendly ET creature on the Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg film.

She says that trillions of stars exist and most of them have a planetary system just like our solar system. Simple probability maths is more than enough to prove life exists in any of these planetary systems. But Helen Sharman says the alien life might not consist of the elements which support life in the earth like carbon, Nitrogen, and Oxygen. She even hypotheses that aliens will be roaming amongst us and have a society of their own, but are beyond the perception of humans.

Her hypotheses and views are in line with renowned Astrophysicist Steven Hawkings. The 56-year-old Helen was an inhabitant of Mir space station of Russia during 1991 May. She lives with fond memories of her space travel and is still starry-eyed when gazing at the horizon.