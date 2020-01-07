Delhi Court to hear Nirbhaya’s parents plea

The 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape victim’s parents will hear the plea seeking the expedite of the procedure to hang the 4 convicts. They have also sought an insurance to the death warrant against them.

Yesterday the court dismissed an application filed by father of one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had questioned the credibility of the sole eye witness. The court had reserved the order on an application filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta’s father till today. The petition stated that the girls friend had committed perjury for giving false testimony in court.

Besides Pawar Kumar, three others namely Akshay, Mukesh and Vinay will be hanged.