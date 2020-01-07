Flight skids at airport while landing, airport temporarly closed: Watch video

The Istanbul International Airport in Turkey has been closed temporarily on Tuesday as a passenger flight skidded off the runway. Flight from Sharjah, UAE has skidded off the runway while landing at the airport.

The flight from Sharjah operated by Turkey based budget airline Pegasus has skidded off the runway as it landed at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul. All the 164 passengers are safe and evacuated from the flight.

Istanbul city is witnessing heavy rain and storm from Sunday.The Boeing 737-800 plane was travelling from Sharjah to Turkey. The airport is on the Asian side of Turkey which span in tow continents- Asia and Europe.