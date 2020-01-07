‘Freedom of Kashmir’ shall not be tolerated, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that “freedom of Kashmir” from India will not be tolerated. His response came when asked about the posters that were seen in the Gateway of India amidst the anti CAA protests.

Nevertheless he later made the statement that the posters were seen as a result of the restrictions on internet and a normal life in the valley.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sangramsingh has said that serious cognisance has been taken regarding the ‘Free Kashmir’ posters seen along with the protests against the attack on the JNU campus.

“We are definitely investigating it.” said the Commissioner.