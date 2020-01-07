Jayalalitha memorial to be built.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s statue is all set to come up shortly, said the Governor. Banwarilal Purohit on Monday added that the memorial is built at a cost of 50.80 crore.

“A memorial dictated to former Chief Minister Jayalalitha is being built. The construction will complete shortly,” said the governor.

The construction of the statue has reached halfway in the KK Nagar Area in Madurai.

However, DMK MLA Saravanan had earlier objected to the installation of her statue earlier. He had asked the District Collector and the Police Commissioner to not grant permission for the same, owing to the reason of MGR’s statue.

Jayalalitha breathed her last on Dec 5, 2016 at Chennai’s Appollo Hospital.