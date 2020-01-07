JNU Violence : Actress Deepika Padukone joins protest at campus

Actress Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to express solidarity with those who were protesting against the violence that was unleashed by masked miscreants on students and professors late on January 5.

She was seen sharing the stage with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was seriously injured in the violence, as well as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was seen raising slogans in a video that went viral. According to news agency PTI, she left without addressing the crowd.