New policy announced for visitors in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian government has announced a new policy for Umrah pilgrims travelling to the country. This was announced by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

A comprehensive insurance coverage will be linked with the visit visa of all pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. This will begin from January 1,2020. Since January 1 around 8452 policies has been issued.

This come into effect as the Company for Cooperative Insurance signed an agreement with the Ministry of Haj and Umrah last year. As per the agreement the company will provide insurance coverage will given to pilgrims.

Under the new insurance policy pilgrims can avail insurance policy to visit hospitals and it is useful in the case of accident, death, repatriating the deceased.