Realme launches 5i with 64MP quad cameras : Price and Features

Realme has launched its first smartphone of the year, the Realme 5i, in Vietnam, with the India launch of the phone expected to be later this week on January 9. In terms of the hardware, it brings to the table slightly watered down specs as compared to the Realme 5.

Realme has chosen to equip the phone with a quad rear camera that includes dedicated wide-angle and macro lenses. The other big highlight of the phone is its massive 5,000mAh battery and the 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop notch.

The phone has been announced in two variants with the entry one priced at VND 3,690,000 (approx Rs. 11,500). This particular variant comes with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. The second variant brings with it 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and has been priced at VND 4,290,000 (approx Rs. 13,500). Both the RAM and storage variants will be available in Blue and Green colour options, and be sold via multiple online retailers in Vietnam.

The specifications of the phone are as expected and make the Realme 5i look like a watered-down version of the Realme 5.

Talking about the specs, the Realme 5i features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the phone brings with itself a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC that has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera paired to an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter to complete the quad-camera set-up on the phone.

On the front of the Realme 5i, the company has decided to place an 8-megapixel selfie lens. Keeping the lights on the Realme 5i is a 5,000mAh battery tasked to run this device with Android Pie based ColorOS 6.0.1 on top.