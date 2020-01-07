Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has rebounded from the two dyas losses and ended in gains. Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading in gains. As per the market experts the upward rally of the Indian equity market was supported by the easing crude oil prices and declined in the tension between Iran-US.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 40,869.47 gaining by 192.84 points or 0.47%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 12,052.95 registering a gain of 59.90 points or 0.50%.

The top gainers in the market were Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, and Asian paints.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, Infosys, Nestle, Bharati Airtel, Bharati Infratel, Bharat Petroleum, Power Grid and Hero MotoCorp.