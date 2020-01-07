‘The Thor’, Chris Hemsworth donates a mighty $1 million lightning aid to Australian wild fire victims

The Norse god of lightning and thunder ‘Thor’ fame Chris Hemsworth has donated $ 1 million as a relief for victims of Australian wildfires.

The star took to Instagram addressing his 38.9 million followers about the donation and asked other celebrities in using their platforms to try and fight the ongoing blazes.

A total of 24 people have been killed and almost 2,000 homes have been destroyed as the bushfires continue to ravage through three of Australia’s states. Ecologists at the University of Sydney estimate around 480 million animals have perished in the flames, and some only native to the country are at risk of extinction.