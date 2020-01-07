Trailer of ‘Shikara: The untold story of Kashmiri Pandits released: Watch it

The trailer of the Bollywood film directed by veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra ‘Shikara’ has been released by the makers. The film is based on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The film will portray the tragedy witnessed by the Kashmiri Pandits 30 years ago.

The motion poster of the film has been released by the makers earlier on December 20 . The film has Sadia and Aadil Khan in the lead roles.

Witness the unravelling of a 30 year old love story…Take a look at the motion poster, now available on @hotstartweets #Shikarahttps://t.co/JIs727MdH1 — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) December 20, 2019

“What is it to know the agony of being a refugee in your own country? The year 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India whereby more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to flee from the Kashmir Valley. Almost 3 decades later, most have been unable to return. Shikara is the story of resilience in the face of insurmountable odds. It’s also the story of a love that remains unextinguished through 30 years of exile. A timeless love story in the worst of times”, says the synopsis of the film.

The film is edited, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film will be released on February 7,2020.