UAE announces 5 year tourist visa for all nationalities

Vice-President of UAE and ruler of Emirate of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced five-year multiple entry visit visas for tourists of all nationalities visiting the country. The announcement was made during a cabinet meeting conducted yesterday.

One of the world’s most influential leaders and visionary, Sheikh Mohammed said the new step is aimed to make UAE a major ‘global tourism destination’ and preparing the country for the next 50 years.

The move is expected to fuel the tourism industry boom and will also help the residents to invite their relatives for a family visit.

“Today we have reviewed the achievements made over the past year. We planned for 2020 to be a different year as it marks the year of preparation for the upcoming 50 years,It is the year in which we decide the future of UAE”, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

UAE hosts about 21 million visitors each year.