‘What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable’: Sonam Kapoor comes supporting JNU students

National award winning Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has come forward expressing her solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. The actress wrote long note on her Instagram handle in which she has expressed her solidarity.

” Very rarely do I get into politics on social media because my first thought is who really cares what I think? Am I equipped to give an opinion on a public platform about things that I may barely understand? But now I have to say that I know our generation and when we look back I’m afraid we may be remembered for things we didn’t stand for. I know this is not who we are. This is not what we believe. So then I guess for those afraid to speak up fearing they may make a mistake, this is the only way to use your voice. To say, I don’t know everything and there may be things that i do not understand. But I know this isn’t right. For everyone who feels pressure to ‘pick a side’ don’t. Say what you feel. Most good people I know react to sincerity with understanding and empathy. Be sincere, use your voice and tell the truth. What’s happening in our country seems alien and unrecognisable. Im not sure how we got here. It’s always been a hidden truth that you may be punished if your opinions are too loud or unpopular. But now it’s there to see. And that scares the shit out of me. My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be”, wrote Sonam Kapoor.

Earlier many celebrities has come supporting students of JNU. Students and teachers of JNU were attacked by a group of masked goons on Sunday night. On Tuesday a right wing group has claimed the responsibility of the atack.