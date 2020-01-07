Yogi Adityanath ministry gives approval for 121 acre Zoo at Gorakhpur ,Approves 6 other proposals

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet summoned on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan gave approval for a total of 6 projects. The UP cabinet gave approval for a 121-acre large zoological park at Gorakhpur.

The fixed monthly travel allowances based on the salary review committee 2016 also had been approved. The allowances for employees will be calculated predated to Nov 1 ,2012. 2.5 lakh government employees

employees will benefit from the new decision.

The ministry aimed to promote tourism in the Gorakhpur area with the proposed Zoological garden estimated worth 234 crore rupees. The development of the area by means of tourism will have a secondary positive impact on the business of the region.