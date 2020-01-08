Anti-CAA protests: Prime Minister cancelled Assam Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Assam considering the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Friday.

Intelligence agencies has informed the Prime Minister’s Office that the current situation in Assam is not suitable for Prime Minister’s visit in the state.

Earlier All Assam Students Union (AASU) has declared that they will held demonstrations if Prime Minister visit the state.

It was in Assam that the protest against CAA has started. The government has shut down internet and telecom services in the state. Earlier during the India-Srilanka T20 match in Guwahati anti-CAA slogans were raised by the spectators in the stadium.