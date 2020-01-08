Bajaj set to launch Chetak scooter in India : Price and Features

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be launched on January 14, 2020, keeping up with the manufacturer’s promise. The bike maker has promised aggressive pricing on the new Chetak and we expect the model to be priced around ? 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj will commence sales of the Chetak in Pune first, followed by Bengaluru and other metro cities in a phased manner. The company’s ProBiking showrooms that currently retail KTM bikes will also house the Chetak scooter and the Husqvarna motorcycles going forward.

The scooter will use a 4 kW electric motor while power comes from a lithium-ion battery and can cover up to 95 km on a single charge in the Eco mode, and 85 km in the Sport mode. Bajaj says the Chetak is built for modern-day riding requirements and gets an all-metal body, illuminated switchgear, LED lights, digital console complete with a side-stand indicator, pillion footpegs. The scooter rides on alloy wheels and comes with disc brakes for effective braking.