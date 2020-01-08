Congress leader P.Chidambaram gives an advice to JNU VC

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister P.Chidambaram has given an advice to Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University M.Jagadessh Kumar. The former union minister asked him to resign just following his own advice.

” The VC of JNU wants students to “put the past behind”. He should follow his advice. He is the past. He should leave JNU”, tweeted Chidambaram.

Earlier CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that around 100 MPs wrote a letter to President of India demanding removal of the VC.

Earlier Jagadessh Kumar has urged students to ‘forget the past’. For this the Congress leader replied that the VC is the past of JNU and he should leave.