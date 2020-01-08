Exciting teaser of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ released: Watch it

The teaser of Tamil film starring Suriya ‘Soorarai Pottru’ was released.The film directed by ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame Sudha Kongara is loosely based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, who is also a retired captain of the Indian army. Sudha has scripted the film along with Shalini Usha Nair.

Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff and Mohan Babu also play major roles in the film. Malayali actress Aparna Balamurali plays the female lead.

GV Prakash is composing the music and cinematography is done by Niketh Bommireddy. Academy Award winner Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment is producing the film jointly with Suriya’s own production house, 2D Entertainment.