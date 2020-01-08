Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the the rising crude oil price and the rising tension in the Middle East has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened week and then fell down to 72.02 against US dollar registering a decline of 20 paise.

On Tuesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.82 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has sipped down by 0.10% to 96.91.