Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defends attack on US airbase,”Iran takes self-defense measures under UN Charter”

We do not seek an escalation of the war, but will defend ourselves against aggression, said Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defending the Iranian missile strike at US airbase in Ain al Assad, Iraq. More than 80 US troops have been killed in the airbase attack as per reports.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.”, Zarif said justifying the attack.