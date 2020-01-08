James Cameron’s Avatar 2 first look poster is out : Watch Here

James Cameron has finally released the first look of much-awaited Avatar 2. The James Cameron film, Avatar is hailed as one of the cinematic marvels of all time.

Avatar (2009) was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all times till Avengers: Endgame (2019) surpassed its box-office collections. James Cameron has shared some images from the film and boy, we are floored. The film will release next year in December.

What a ride! The @OfficialAvatar team and I just announced our partnership with @MercedesBenz and shared the new #VISIONAVTR concept car, inspired by the world of Pandora. Thank you @OlaKaellenius for envisioning the future with us. pic.twitter.com/ZsFOgHTRyy — James Cameron (@JimCameron) January 7, 2020

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

In CES 2020, James Cameron unveiled the Avatar inspired AVTR Vision car made by Mercedes-Benz. He also shared four images that gave a glimpse into the fictional world of Pandora.

The film’s official Twitter account wrote, “In the Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.”