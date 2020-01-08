CinemaLatest News

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 first look poster is out : Watch Here

Jan 8, 2020, 07:38 pm IST
James Cameron has finally released the first look of much-awaited Avatar 2. The James Cameron film, Avatar is hailed as one of the cinematic marvels of all time.

Avatar (2009) was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all times till Avengers: Endgame (2019) surpassed its box-office collections. James Cameron has shared some images from the film and boy, we are floored. The film will release next year in December.

In CES 2020, James Cameron unveiled the Avatar inspired AVTR Vision car made by Mercedes-Benz. He also shared four images that gave a glimpse into the fictional world of Pandora.

The film’s official Twitter account wrote, “In the Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.”

 

