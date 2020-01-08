Popular Korean band BTS makes a comeback.

Popular K-Pop band Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is all set for a comeback with their next album. They announced their comeback on Tuesday with an album titled Map of the Soul. The release date is said to be on Friday 21, 2020.

BTS, which comprises of, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, have been teasing the fans about their upcoming album for quite a while. The pre orders begin on January 8, 2020. More details are awaited.

BTS’ last album titled Map Of The Soul: Persona released last year in April. The title track ‘Boy With Luv’ broke YouTube record of most viewed music video in 24 hours.