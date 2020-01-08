Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. The Indian equity indices has recovered from loss towards the close of trading but still settled in marginal loss.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 40,817.74 lower by 51.73 points or 0.13%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,025.35 registering a loss of 27.60 points.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, NIIT Tech, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors, UPL, Bharati Airtel, Yes Bank, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance and Jubilant Foods.

The top losers in the market were Coal India, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Titan and Hero MotoCorp.