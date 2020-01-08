DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘ This is ‘dadagiri’ and ‘gundagardi’, and not a movement… Instead of this political death is better’: Mamata Banerjee

Jan 8, 2020, 04:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the general strike organized by the central trade unions. She accused that what is going on in the name of strike is ‘dadagiri’ and ‘gundagardi’.

” CPM has no ideology. Planting bombs on railway tracks is gundagardi. In the name of movement, commuters are being beaten up and stones are being pelted. This is dadagiri and not a movement. I condemn this”, said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

” Bandhs called by the left parties earlier were rejected. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better”, she added.

The general strike was called by 10 central trade unions in the country against the anti-worker policies of the union government.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close