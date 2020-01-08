‘ This is ‘dadagiri’ and ‘gundagardi’, and not a movement… Instead of this political death is better’: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the general strike organized by the central trade unions. She accused that what is going on in the name of strike is ‘dadagiri’ and ‘gundagardi’.

Punjab: Protesters block a railway track in Amritsar during #BharatBandh call by ten trade unions https://t.co/DhtkLCjiFC pic.twitter.com/lZfdAWygXd — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

” CPM has no ideology. Planting bombs on railway tracks is gundagardi. In the name of movement, commuters are being beaten up and stones are being pelted. This is dadagiri and not a movement. I condemn this”, said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Kerala: A protest march underway in Thiruvananthapuram. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' pic.twitter.com/Mviv6LqE9q — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

” Bandhs called by the left parties earlier were rejected. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better”, she added.

West Bengal: Protesters also block railway track in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' https://t.co/NkSTHTirXv pic.twitter.com/bbTf9Xydhh — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

The general strike was called by 10 central trade unions in the country against the anti-worker policies of the union government.