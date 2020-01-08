Triangle risk for World economy, Economy on unstable grounds

Three internationally acclaimed institutions, Moody’s, Goldman Sachs and The Economist, have outlined the risk triangle of the world economy in analytical reports. The institutions cited “recent tensions in the Middle East”, “elections ahead of the United States” and “the continuing US-China trade tensions” as three major risks to the world economy.

In the first place, the recent Middle East tensions are one of the most important challenges that could threaten the fluctuations in the oil market, the banking and tourism industry as well as disrupt trade and exports in developing countries.