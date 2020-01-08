Union government issued travel advisory: Details inside

The External Affairs Ministry has issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals. The government urged to avoid travelling to Iraq until further notification is released. The advisory was released in respect of the present condition in the Middle east.

The spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, Raveesh Kumar has issued the advisory on Twitter. ” In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Or Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq”, tweeted Raveesh kumar.

Earlier the union government asked all Indian airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf countries.

” We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitized them to remain vigilant and take all precautions”, tweeted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).