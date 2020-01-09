Cong MLA joins AAP

Five-time Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from Iqbal, the former MLA from Matia Mahal, two Congress MCD councillors — Aley Mohammed Iqbal and Sultana Abadi — also joined the Aam Aadmi Party, the AAP posted a photo on Twitter.

This comes ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi slated for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.