Film awards by Ananda Vikatan announced: See the full list of winners

The popular Tamil magazine ‘Ananda Vikatan’ has announced its annual film awards for Tamil cinema. This year’s award ceremony was held last day in Chennai.

‘Peranbu’ directed by Ram won the award for Best Film. Vetrimaaran won the award for Best Director for his film ‘Asuran’. Dhanush won the award for Best Actor for his performance in film ‘Asuran’. Taapsee Pannu was chosen as the Best Actress for her performance in ‘Game Over’.

Ramya Krishnan won the the Best Supporting Actress award for the film ‘Super Deluxe’ . Yuvan Shankar Raja’s won the award for Best Music Director. PS Vinod and Nirav Shah, the cinematographers of ‘Super Deluxe’ were also honoured.

Here’s the complete list of award winners:

Best Film – Peranbu

Best Director – Vetrimaaran (Asuran)

Best Actor (Male) – Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actor (Female) – Taapsee Pannu (Game Over)

Best Story – Athiyan Athirai (Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu)

Best Screenplay – Thiagaraja Kumararaja, Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe)

Best Dialogues – Halitha Shameem (Sillu Karupatti) and Sabarivaasan Shanmugam (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Supporting Actor (Male) – George Maryan (Kaithi)

Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Ramya Krishnan (Super Deluxe)

Best Villain (Male) – Stun Siva (Champion)

Best Villain (Female) – Dhansika (Iruttu)

Best Comedy Actor (Male) – Anandraj (Jackpot)

Best Comedy Actor (Female) – Urvashi (Dhilluku Dhuddu 2)

Best Debutant Director – Chezhiyan (Tolet)

Best Debutant Actor (Male) – Dhruv Vikram (Aditya Varma)

Best Debutant Actor (Female) – Lijomol Jose (Sivappu Manjal Pachai)

Best Child Actor – Vishal (KD Engira Karuppudurai)

Best Cinematography – PS Vinod and Nirav Shah (Super Deluxe)

Best Editing – Kevin (Game Over)

Best Art Director – Jacky (Asuran)

Best Stunt Choreography – Anbariv (Kaithi)

Best Dance Choreography – Shoby, Lalitha Shoby (Verithanam, Bigil)

Best Costume Designer – Uthara Menon (Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta)

Best Music Director – Yuvan Shankar Raja (Peranbu, Super Deluxe)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram (Maruvarthai, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Saindhavi (Ellu Vaya Pookalaye, Asuran)

Best Lyricist – Yugabharathi (Vellattu Kannazhagi, Mehendi Circus)

Best Production – KD Engira Karuppudurai