First look of ‘Avatar 2’ unveiled: Release date announced

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has unveiled the first look of his film ‘Avatar 2’. The film is the sequel of Hollywood cult-classic blockbuster ‘Avatar’. The shooting of the film will begin on 2021.

Cameron released the images from Pandora’s world at Daimler’s keynote on Monday at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The film will be released on December 18, 2021. Additional sequels will follow in 2023,2025, and 2027.

With Cameron at the helm as writer, director, and producer, Avatar 2 stars the returning Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Weaver and Lang’s characters were killed in the original; the former will play a new character while the latter will make a miraculous return. New faces in Avatar 2 include Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.