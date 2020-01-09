Jio Wi-Fi : Here’a how to enable free VoWiFi calling on your smartphones

VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi calling is a new service launched by Reliance Jio that can help users in making calls using a Wi-Fi connection. If you have poor network coverage at your home, you can connect to a WiFi network to make regular calls without any trouble. This ensures enhanced voice and video-calling experience. Notably, the users will not be charged anything extra for using this feature.
How to enable on Android?
Head over to Settings
SIM card Settings
Look for “WiFi calling” or “VoWiFi” or “Make calls using WiFi” toggle
Enable the toggle
How to enable on iOS?
Open Settings
Head over to Phone > WiFi Calling
Turn on “WiFi calling on this iPhone”
As of now, only a limited number of devices support WiFi calling on Jio. Apple iPhone 6s and later are supported along with flagship Samsung devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 and more. Even a few mid-range and budget devices like Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy A70 and more are also supported. Jio has listed only three Xiaomi devices in the list including the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and the Poco F1.
