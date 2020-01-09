JNU students alerted police of presence of miscreants 3 hours before violence : Report

India Today report claims to have accessed screenshots of WhatsApp messages which were sent by Ghosh to Vasant Kunj SHO Rituraj, another Inspector Sanjeev Mandal & Special Commissioner of Police Anand Mohan informing them about the masked miscreants who entered the campus. The report further mentions that the messages were read at 3:07 pm, and yet no one turned until 7:45 pm.

The message which Aishe allegedly sent reads-“Sir, This is to bring to your notice that a large number of students have gathered with weapons and sticks at the Administrative Block, near the statue and beating up students of the University. We request you to get these students removed immediately and take action against them”.

On Tuesday, Ghosh, along with 19 others were named in an FIR filed by Delhi Police. Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) released a video alleging that Ghosh had led a masked mob of ‘Red goons’ inside the university for ‘spreading terror’.

On Monday, Ghosh was discharged from the AIIMS, after she was admitted to the hospital after sustaining head injuries.