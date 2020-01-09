Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer to take legal action against the makers of “Chapaak”

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak faces a controversy, as Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, Aparna Bhat, has filed a plea seeking stay on the film. The plea has been filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Aparna Bhat, who represented Laxmi in her criminal trial in the Patiala House Court, had posted a message on Facebook saying that she is ‘deeply disturbed post watching the film’ as the makers haven’t mentioned her name in the film, or given her credit.

The advocate, in a Facebook post, wrote, “Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak. Compelled to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in her criminal trial in Patiala House Courts… tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause…Ironies of life.”

Have never been the one to demand attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events post watching Chhapaak….

In another post, she wrote, “I thank all my friends who endorsed my contribution and challenged team Chhapaak in failing to say even “Thank you!!”. I cannot match the powers of these mighty producers of Bollywood but keeping quiet will further endorse injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.”