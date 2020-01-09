Malaysia Masters Tournament: P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

In badminton, India’s ace shuttle badminton players P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal has entered the woman’s singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

India’s World Champion P.V.Sindhu, seeded six in the tournament beat Japan’s Aya Ohori by 21-10,21-15 in just 34 minutes. This is Sindhu’s 9th consecutive win over Ohori. World Champion Sindhu will now face World Number.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

Saina Nehwal defeated An Se Young of South Korea by 25-23,21-12 in 39 minutes. This is first win of Saina over the South Korean player. Saina will next face Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

Meanwhile India’s battle in the men’s singles ended as both Sameer Verma and H.S.Prannoy were bow out at the second round. Earlier B.Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth has also crashed out in the first round.