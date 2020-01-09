Nirbhaya Case : Convict files plea against death sentence

One of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, exercising the last legal option against death sentence. Vinay Sharma approached the top court two days after a Delhi court declared that the four rapists will hang at 7 am on January 22.

Mukesh Singh, 32, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, will be executed together at Tihar jail, where officials had started preparing a month ago, the court had said on Tuesday.

All four reportedly broke down in jail after the death warrant.

On December 16, 2012, the 23-year-old woman and her friend had watched a movie and were looking for a bus home when, at south Delhi, they were lured into a private bus, empty but for six men. The woman was raped for hours and tortured with an iron rod before being dumped on the road. She died on December 29, as a shocked and grieving nation took to the streets demanding justice.