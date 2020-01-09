Over 200 international scholars and academicians demand JNU VC’s resignation

Over 200 academicians and administrators across different universities around the world have demanded JNU VC’s immediate resignation. The reactions come after the January 6 violence that broke in the JNU campus.

The signatories are from universities in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Norway, France, Italy, Denmark, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Taiwan, Greece, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and New Zealand.

They include the former Archbishop of Canterbury and current Master of Magdalen College, Cambridge, Dr. Rowan Williams; president of the American Anthropological Association, Professor Akhil Gupta; president, Association for Asian Studies, U.S.; Prof. Prasenjit Duara, and professors Dame Caroline Humphries and Sir Christopher Clark, Cambridge.

Commenting on the incidence, the signatories said said that “the incidence which took place on January 6 when an armed and politically motivated mob was allowed to enter the JNU campus” violated every norm of democracy.