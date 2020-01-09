Pregnant cow kneeling in front of butcher pleading to spare it: See the heart melting video

A heart melting video of a pregnant cow kneeling in front of butcher pleading to spare it is going all round on social media.

In the video the cow reportedly pregnant, bent both her front legs and refused to walk, apparently with tears in her eyes.

The video was filmed at a slaughterhouse in China. The cow was marked to be killed by an abattoir in Shantou in Guangdong Province in China on Sunday. On being transported to the business by its owner, however, the cow kept refusing to walk, seemingly with tears in its eyes.

The video captured by a worker, was uploaded to Chinese social media platforms, where it become viral. The video collected 7 million views and reached animal lovers, who came together to prevent the cow from being slaughtered.

People came together to donate more than 2.5 lakh, approximately to buy the cow’s release.It was then released at a local Buddhist temple, where temple management adopted it. Donors also gave 4,000 yuan to the temple to cover its expenses.