Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from as senior members of Royal Family

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday. In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan also said they plan to balance their time between the UK and North America and “work to become financially independent”.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, which was also posted on Instagram.

The unexpected announcement sent shock waves running through social media. To many, it confirmed fears that Meghan had been struggling to cope with royal life and British media attention. The Duchess of Sussex had previously admitted that it had been a “struggle” becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight. The couple had also recently launched legal action against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for alleged invasion of privacy.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to the news of Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals:

Many placed the blame directly on the intense media glare the couple has been subjected to.

Here are some of the tweets:

They were meant to be the popular face of the next generation of royals. But, in effect, Meghan is destroying the royal family over scrutiny from the press. — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) January 8, 2020

?Bravo to #HarryandMeghan! Absolutely love them taking control of their boundaries! What a brilliant example to set! The ‘haters’ didn’t see this coming & don’t know what to do now ? Harry and Meghan are right and spot on to live as they choose! ?https://t.co/vDqnjJR5sI — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 8, 2020