Realme launches 5i with 5000mAh battery in India : Price and Features

Realme has launched the Realme 5i in India. The phone was launched in Vietnam earlier this week. While specifications of the phone were already known, the company has revealed the Realme 5i price in India. The smartphone was launched in a live stream today at 12:30 PM. Realme 5i sports a quad rear camera setup, packs a 5000mAh battery and more.

Realme 5i comes equipped with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a dewdrop-shaped display notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with the dedicated microSD card slot. The company claims it has anti-fingerprint coating on the back. It has dual-SIM (Nano) support. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6.0.1, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

On the optics front, Realme 5i sports a quad rear camera setup: a 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture + an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field of view + a 2MP portrait camera for depth effects + a 2MP macro camera capable of shots as close as 4cm. It can record 4K videos as well as slow-motion videos at 240 FPS. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 5i packs a 5000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 10W charger. It comes with reverse charging feature as well. Realme says it has 30-day standby time. The smartphone has connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It weighs 195 grams.The sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 8,999 in India.