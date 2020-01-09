Stock Market: Sensex,Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains on Thursday. The domestic equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE nifty has surged today as the international equity market rebounded. As per the market experts the easing tension between US and Iran has supported the upward rally of share market.

BSE Sensex has ended trading at 41,452.35 gaining by 634.61 points or 1.55%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 12,217.05 registering a gain of 1.59% or 191.70.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bharati Infratel, Tata Motors and Nestle.

The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, HCL Tech, NTPC, Coal India, Britannia, GAIL and Sun Pharma.